Three new campuses to open at TVET institutions

In an effort to increase access to technical and vocational education and training

12 January 2017 - 14:19 PM Nomahlubi Jordaan
In its bid to increase "access to and success in" technical and vocational education and training (TVET)‚ the Department of Higher Education will open three new TVET campuses this year. "We aim to produce employable young people with high-quality occupational and vocational education and training skills‚" Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said on Thursday.

The three colleges are Thabazimbi campus at the Waterberg TVET college in Limpopo; Bambanani campus at uMfolozi TVET college; and Nkandla A campus at uMfolozi college‚ the latter two both in KwaZulu-Natal.

"All in all‚ those who have completed Grade 12 with a minimum of a higher certificate achievement can consider studying further at one of the 50 public TVET colleges‚" Nzimande said. Those who are interested in becoming artisans are required to have passed mathematics.

