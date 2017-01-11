Details have emerged of the new tertiary education funding scheme intended to end the discord that has rocked campuses across the country. Now the race is on to be one of 2‚000 students in the "missing middle" scheme’s pilot programme.

February 24 is the deadline for applications for the Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme devised by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s funding task team. In the proposed model — led by former FirstRand head Sizwe Nxasana — Ikusasa will raise money from the government‚ the private sector‚ non-profit organisations‚ the skills levy‚ financial institutions‚ donors‚ retirement funds and social impact bonds.

It will be used to fund students from households with an annual income between R122‚000 and R600‚000 — the "missing middle". The funding will be available to successful applicants for the duration of the pilot programme.

Seven institutions will be part of this year’s pilot‚ and participating students must be studying in one of eight areas. The institutions are Tshwane University of Technology; Orbit TVET College in Rustenburg; the University of Cape Town (UCT); the University of Pretoria; University of the Witwatersrand; the University of Venda; and Walter Sisulu University.

The study areas‚ identified as critical to the country’s future by the Human Resources Development Council‚ are actuarial science; professional artisan studies; chartered accountancy; engineering; medicine; pharmaceuticals; prosthetics; and scarce humanities degrees.

The Ikusasa application form describes the programme as "a hybrid funding model structured in the form of a grant/loan/family contribution". From 2018‚ when it is intended that Ikusasa take over all funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme‚ "means-tested students who come from very poor backgrounds ... will receive fully subsidised funding".