Gauteng government opens mega-school in Soweto

Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary School will be modern facility that can accommodate 1,320 children from grade R to grade 7

11 January 2017 - 11:42 AM Neo Goba
David Makhura and Panyaza Lesufi at the opening of Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary School. Picture: GAUTENG DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION VIA TWITTER
David Makhura and Panyaza Lesufi at the opening of Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary School. Picture: GAUTENG DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION VIA TWITTER

As schools across the country reopened their doors on Wednesday morning after the December holiday‚ the Gauteng department of education is opening a new school called Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary School.

Situated in Braamfischerville‚ Soweto‚ just outside the central development corridor of Johannesburg‚ the school is expected to accommodate 1,320 children from grade R to grade 7.

The school is a modern facility with a design based on a prototype that incorporates Department of Higher Education national schools infrastructure norms and standards.

According to the department‚ this school falls in the "mega school" category due to its size‚ and it is intended to respond to demand trends encountered across the province.

"We are really excited that we are opening this new school because it will deal with the backlog as this is a new development in the area," said department spokesperson Oupa Bodibe. "As you would have seen‚ as you drive into the area‚ there aren’t sufficient schools here‚ but you would’ve also noticed that the department is busy building three schools.

"This is an area where there has been a lot of protests about shortages of schools‚ so the fact that we are opening a new primary school is really exciting and a welcome development‚" added Bodibe.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and premier David Makhura were embarking on a school readiness campaign to ensure that teaching and learning took place on day one of the academic programme at the school.

Infrastructure and development MEC Jacob Mamabolo was expected to officially hand over the school to Lesufi later in the morning.

Other MECs were due to visit various schools around the province and conduct community meetings in the afternoon to interact with parents and stakeholders.

