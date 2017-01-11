A principal has blamed the matric pass rate drop at a technical high school in Khayelitsha — to 34.1% from 78.5% last year — on unsuitable teachers and a lack of support from provincial education authorities.

During a visit to the school by International Relations and Co-operation Deputy Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo on Wednesday, Sizimisele High School principal Dominic Maruping said that this was why the pass rate had plummeted by almost half. Maruping said that for the past three years his pupils had to "toyi-toyi" to the department of education to demand suitable teachers while three "surplus" teachers were paid to sit and do nothing at the school.

The school was converted to a technical school‚ at his request‚ but he complained of carrying the burden of converting the school, which has three teachers, who used to teach economics‚ consumer studies, English and accounting — paid for by the department — but who had no classes after the switch.

Maruping said they wanted the department to take the teachers to schools where they could be of use and send much needed technical teachers to his school. "We were promised we were going to get support in doing so but‚ I must say‚ very little support came from the department. I have never converted a school before and I had to do it on my own‚" he said.

During the process‚ he had to phase out certain subjects leaving some teachers without classes but, he said‚ while the department continued to pay teachers that weren’t needed at his school‚ students were in dire need of teachers in technical subjects.

"It became a tradition that we start schooling without the [needed] teachers. You would start school without your engineering and graphic design teacher; you would start school without your mechanics teacher; and you would start school without your theory teacher‚" he said.