Drastic drop in pass rate at technical school raised alarm bells

11 January 2017 - 16:30 PM Aphiwe Deklerk
Picture: THE HERALD

A principal has blamed the matric pass rate drop at a technical high school in Khayelitsha — to 34.1% from 78.5% last year — on unsuitable teachers and a lack of support from provincial education authorities.

During a visit to the school by International Relations and Co-operation Deputy Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo on Wednesday, Sizimisele High School principal Dominic Maruping said that this was why the pass rate had plummeted by almost half. Maruping said that for the past three years his pupils had to "toyi-toyi" to the department of education to demand suitable teachers while three "surplus" teachers were paid to sit and do nothing at the school.

The school was converted to a technical school‚ at his request‚ but he complained of carrying the burden of converting the school, which has three teachers, who used to teach economics‚ consumer studies, English and accounting — paid for by the department — but who had no classes after the switch.

Maruping said they wanted the department to take the teachers to schools where they could be of use and send much needed technical teachers to his school. "We were promised we were going to get support in doing so but‚ I must say‚ very little support came from the department. I have never converted a school before and I had to do it on my own‚" he said.

During the process‚ he had to phase out certain subjects leaving some teachers without classes but, he said‚ while the department continued to pay teachers that weren’t needed at his school‚ students were in dire need of teachers in technical subjects.

"It became a tradition that we start schooling without the [needed] teachers. You would start school without your engineering and graphic design teacher; you would start school without your mechanics teacher; and you would start school without your theory teacher‚" he said.

However‚ Marupeng said the main reason results had dropped this year was because the school introduced maths as compulsory for all pupils so it could get support from the department as a technical school. His school‚ which is a no-fee school‚ went as far as asking parents to raise money to hire tutors for pupils; by June 2016 they had to let them go because they didn’t have enough money to keep up the payments.

Speaking to the media after meeting Maruping‚ Mfeketo said she chose the school because the drastic decline in results raised alarm bells about there being a bigger problem. She said she was one of 200 public representatives visiting schools on day one of the 2017 school year.

"They need lots of intervention ... as you have heard, they still have excess teachers who have no business being in this school‚" she said. "It is obvious that more resources are needed at the school and I will report my findings to the Department of Basic Education."

