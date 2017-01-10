Unplaced children face long wait for school registrations
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirms that it has yet to place 58,000 pupils in schools this year‚ ahead of the start of the academic year on Wednesday
Parents who have moved to Gauteng in recent weeks and are looking for schools for their children may wait more than a month before they are assisted.
The Gauteng education department confirmed on Tuesday that it had yet to place 58,000 pupils in schools this year‚ ahead of the start of the academic year on Wednesday.
Speaking on Morning Live‚ Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said there were three categories of parents whose children still needed to be placed:
• The first was those who had applied on time — in this bracket‚ 20% of the placements were not yet finalised‚ due to parents being dissatisfied with their children’s placements.
• The second category is made up of parents who applied after applications closed last year.
These two categories make up the 58,000 pupils still in limbo.
• "Then there is the last category‚ which is the worrying one‚ to be quite frank. It’s parents that only appeared in our offices yesterday. With those parents‚ I want to be frank‚ honest and open.
"We are only going to start to place them‚ maybe‚ at the end of February and the beginning of March. We need to clear the main backlog first. You can see that automatically disrupts education‚" Lesufi told Morning Live.
Lesufi said this pattern of late applicants in January was seen every year and he urged parents to apply timeously.
Although many parents have complained of glitches in the department’s online application system‚ which was introduced last year‚ Lesufi said the reduced number of unplaced pupils in January showed the system was working.
"Last year‚ we didn’t have the system and we had almost 80,000 parents that we didn’t place [compared with 58,000 this year]."
He added that the digital platform allowed parents to track their applications and the department to identify suburbs where the demand for schools was high.
Lesufi said almost 1.3-million parents applied on time and their children had been placed.
