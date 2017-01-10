Parents who have moved to Gauteng in recent weeks and are looking for schools for their children may wait more than a month before they are assisted.

The Gauteng education department confirmed on Tuesday that it had yet to place 58,000 pupils in schools this year‚ ahead of the start of the academic year on Wednesday.

Speaking on Morning Live‚ Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said there were three categories of parents whose children still needed to be placed:

• The first was those who had applied on time — in this bracket‚ 20% of the placements were not yet finalised‚ due to parents being dissatisfied with their children’s placements.

• The second category is made up of parents who applied after applications closed last year.

These two categories make up the 58,000 pupils still in limbo.

• "Then there is the last category‚ which is the worrying one‚ to be quite frank. It’s parents that only appeared in our offices yesterday. With those parents‚ I want to be frank‚ honest and open.