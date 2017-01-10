By Tuesday morning‚ the University of Johannesburg (UJ) had "registered just over 1,300 students‚ and the numbers are growing every hour"‚ said registrar Prof Kinta Burger.

The university said in a statement that "registrations by new and returning students for the 2017 academic year ... have proceeded smoothly in just more than 24 hours since the online registration process went live on Monday".

Burger said this was "contrary to some uninformed messaging on social media platforms"‚ but she urged "applicants who may find access a bit slow at peak times to try again during off-peak periods".

UJ said that‚ by 9am on Tuesday‚ "the UJ call centre handled more than 36,500 calls‚ and the UJ MobiSite dealt with 21,000 queries".

"Together‚ they were instrumental in resolving issues relating to 4,250 late applications/inquiries or changes to the course of study."

More than 135,500 applicants applied to for study in 2017‚ but the planned intake of undergraduate first-year students is only 10,500.

Registration remains open until February 1.

