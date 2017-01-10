National / Education

EDUCATION SYSTEM

Poor, black pupils at a disadvantage

The matric results highlight the plight of SA’s poorest children in getting an education, says lobby group Equal Education

10 January 2017 - 06:48 AM Bekezela Phakathi
Slow start: The matric results released last week reveal that poor schools are largely underperforming. Picture: THE TIMES
SA’s education system is failing black pupils, especially those from poor socioeconomic backgrounds, lobby group Equal Education says.

The group said on Monday the education system continued to reward those who had a solid preschool and foundation phase teaching, and failed those who, due to poverty, had an inadequate primary schooling.

The matric results released last week by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga showed that poor schools, especially those in townships and rural areas, continued to largely underperform.

"[Pupils] who cannot read fluently by the end of Grade 4 cannot engage with the rest of the curriculum in meaningful ways. This is primarily because in grades 1 to 3, the curriculum focuses on learning to read and, from grade 4 there is a shift from reading to learning. For most [pupils], passing matric well and potentially obtaining a university degree is already largely unattainable by the time those [pupils] reach the end of grade 3," said Equal Education general secretary Tshepo Motsepe.

Of the 134,409 pupils from quintile 1 schools — those designated poor and ‘no fee’— who wrote the final matric exams, 83,954 achieved passes for bachelor degree study. In contrast, 96,600 quintile 5 pupils — those from wealthy institutions — produced 88,967 bachelor degree passes.

About 60% of the country’s pupils are enrolled in poor schools (quintile 1 to 3). Limpopo has the highest number of poor schools followed by the Eastern Cape. The Western Cape has the least number of quintile 1 schools, with only about 9% of its schools in this ranking.

"The issue is therefore that black [pupils] and [pupils] from poor socioeconomic backgrounds are less likely to obtain matric bachelor passes. When they do obtain it, their chances of attending a tertiary institution are not significantly less than other [pupils]."

While there were real benefits to completing matric, Motsepe said, the class of 2016 would face a divided and unequal employment and education environment, where their postschool opportunities would be shaped by the quality of their pass and access to funding.

"With a largely dysfunctional Technical, Vocational and Education Training college system, and a university sector that caters to the elite, it is slim pickings. Both quality of pass and access to funding are strongly linked to a matriculant’s race, class, school attended, gender and geographic location."

