Poor, black pupils at a disadvantage

SA’s education system is failing black pupils, especially those from poor socioeconomic backgrounds, lobby group Equal Education says.

The group said on Monday the education system continued to reward those who had a solid preschool and foundation phase teaching, and failed those who, due to poverty, had an inadequate primary schooling.

The matric results released last week by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga showed that poor schools, especially those in townships and rural areas, continued to largely underperform.

"[Pupils] who cannot read fluently by the end of Grade 4 cannot engage with the rest of the curriculum in meaningful ways. This is primarily because in grades 1 to 3, the curriculum focuses on learning to read and, from grade 4 there is a shift from reading to learning. For most [pupils], passing matric well and potentially obtaining a university degree is already largely unattainable by the time those [pupils] reach the end of grade 3," said Equal Education general secretary Tshepo Motsepe.