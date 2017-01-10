Gauteng’s education department failed to keep its promise to the Constitutional Court on its spending on building new schools — missing its R1.7bn target by a whopping R1.3bn.

That’s the damning finding of a research report released on the eve of the new school year. It raises the spectre of many of them again failing to find places at their chosen schools or enduring overcrowding.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi admitted this week that 58,000 pupils did not have places in Grade 1-8 schools starting on Wednesday‚ compared with 20,000 at the beginning of last year.

The department predicted in a 2014 document on school infrastructure that by 2020 it would be short of 1,373 classrooms at existing schools.

This means that at the norm of 40 pupils a class‚ almost 55,000 pupils will be in overcrowded classrooms in three years’ time.

The research report, titled Budget and Bricks, explains why the department remains short of school places.

The Centre for Child Law last year commissioned Cornerstone Economic Research to check if Gauteng’s education department kept its promise in a high-profile court case to build more schools.

A pupil’s fight for a Grade 1 place in 2011 in a Rivonia school was taken to the Constitutional Court after the governing body declared the school was full.

The department promised the Constitutional Court that it would deal with the underlying issue: the shortage of schools. It said it would spend 40% of its infrastructure budget on new schools and claimed it had done so since 2009.

The report by economist Carmen Abdoll said the promise amounted to spending R1.7bn on new schools over three years.

She said the department did not spend 40% of its budget on new schools, and instead underspent by R1.3bn based on its annual reports.

Abdoll also found department figures on infrastructure and new school spend were contradictory and unclear.

She noted that the 2013 Gauteng annual performance plan said it spent R1.6bn in 2012 on infrastructure, but the following 2014-15 report said it spent only R158m in 2012 for infrastructure.

Abdoll said the reported difference on infrastructure spend on new and existing schools in 2012 was more than R1bn‚ and the department did not explain it.

Another problem behind the shortage of school places was that the department had since 2012 predicted a growth in pupils of 1% a year in every annual performance report. But census data and Department of Basic Education surveys showed growth of at least 3%-4%.

"One would expect the department to have taken these patterns into consideration in its planning for school infrastructure," she said.

"However…. it is clear that not a lot of analysis goes into the department’s learner population projections."

Abdoll’s examination of school documents found that as early as 1998 Basic Education initiated laws requiring every province to list which areas were short of schools and start building or expanding schools. But it was clear this was not enforced by national department‚ she said.

"It is notable that in 1998 the national government required provincial education departments to plan for the elimination of backlogs and the provision of sufficient school places by 2008. Needless to say‚ this target was missed‚ and still has not been achieved by most provinces eight years later."

On a positive note‚ last year’s medium-term budget framework estimates predict Gauteng would spend much more new schools, spending 76% more on new schools in 2017-18.

