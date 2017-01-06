Which subjects should you choose for good matric results?
Which subjects should schoolchildren choose if they want stellar matric results… and which should they avoid?
The results of the Class of 2016 show that arts subjects (with a bit of farming thrown in) have the highest pass rates‚ while sciences — alongside the notoriously tough accounting and economics — pose the trickiest test.
Only one subject had a 100% pass rate in 2016: dance. All 461 students countrywide who took it “achieved at 30% or above“‚ according to the Department of Basic Education.
Equal second‚ with a pass rate of 98.3%‚ were visual arts‚ dramatic arts and agricultural management practices‚ with design rounding out the top five at 98.1%
The lowest pass rate‚ in a list of 28 subjects that omitted languages‚ was for maths‚ in which just 51.1% of the 265,810 pupils who wrote the exams scored 30% or above.
Next worst was physical sciences at 62%‚ then economics (65.3%) and accounting (69.5%). Just over 70% of life sciences students scored a pass.
