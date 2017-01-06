Which subjects should schoolchildren choose if they want stellar matric results… and which should they avoid?

The results of the Class of 2016 show that arts subjects (with a bit of farming thrown in) have the highest pass rates‚ while sciences — alongside the notoriously tough accounting and economics — pose the trickiest test.

Only one subject had a 100% pass rate in 2016: dance. All 461 students countrywide who took it “achieved at 30% or above“‚ according to the Department of Basic Education.

Equal second‚ with a pass rate of 98.3%‚ were visual arts‚ dramatic arts and agricultural management practices‚ with design rounding out the top five at 98.1%

The lowest pass rate‚ in a list of 28 subjects that omitted languages‚ was for maths‚ in which just 51.1% of the 265,810 pupils who wrote the exams scored 30% or above.

Next worst was physical sciences at 62%‚ then economics (65.3%) and accounting (69.5%). Just over 70% of life sciences students scored a pass.

TMG Digital/The Times