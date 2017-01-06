Universities’ ‘slow pace of expansion’ blamed for lack of capacity
The matric hangover has started for tens of thousands of students who have passed and want to go to university but cannot because there are no places available.
That is because of the slow pace of expansion at universities‚ says Nic Spaull‚ an education researcher at the University of Stellenbosch.
Lack of capacity is illustrated by the gulf between the number of places universities can offer and the number of students wanting to enrol.
• The University of KwaZulu-Natal received about 89,700 first-year applications for 8,700 places;
• The University of Witwatersrand (Wits) received more than 70,000 applications for 6,200 places;
• The University of the Western Cape (UWC) received 30,000 applications for 4,500 places;
• The University of Fort Hare received 32,602 applications for 5,542 places; and
• The University of Cape Town (UCT) received 26,416 applications for 4,200 places.
"More and more students are qualifying with bachelor passes over the past five years and yet the universities aren’t expanding as quickly‚" said Spaull.
"Another issue is that we’ve got the ‘university or nothing’ syndrome. Although we have an FET (further education and training) vocational part of our education system‚ it is seen as second-rate."
All the universities said they would not entertain late applications‚ and they warned that student accommodation was another problem they faced.
"The demand for beds at Wits exceeds the number of beds available in our residences‚" said spokesman Buhle Zuma.
"In February‚ Wits will be launching two new residences near the Braamfontein campus‚ increasing its total residence capacity to 6,110. Fortunately‚ there are more than a dozen good-quality private residences near the university."
UWC spokesman Luthando Tyhalibongo said: "Nationally‚ there is a high demand for student accommodation and‚ unfortunately‚ that demand exceeds the provision. UWC is not immune to this problem."
UCT spokesman Elijah Moholola said the university had adjusted its academic programme to make up for time lost during last year’s #FeesMustFall unrest. Deferred exams will run from January 23 to February 10 and 2017 lectures will commence on March 13.
"The university is currently having a mini-semester‚" he said. "This period is utilised by some faculties in order to cover the work that could not be delivered late last year when academic activities proceeded via blended learning‚ through online and digital platforms."
The Daily Dispatch reported on Thursday that Eastern Cape universities will be forced to turn away thousands of prospective first-year students‚ even if they received good matric results.
At Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) alone‚ spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said there were more than 112,000 first-year applicants even though they would be able to accommodate only 6,500.
The situation is just as bad at Walter Sisulu University of Technology‚ as it will have to reject 22,500 of the 30,000 applications.
TMG Digital/Sunday Times
