Limpopo’s Vhembe district found reason to celebrate on Thursday despite having had a difficult year with violent protests in the Vuwani area.

The district‚ which has been the province’s best-performing district for two years in a row‚ was followed by Mopani in second place and Waterberg in third place.

Altogether 101,807 pupils wrote the National Senior Certificate exam in the province with 63 595 passing‚ making for a 62.5% pass rate for 2016 – down from the 65% obtained in 2015.

However‚ Limpopo education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe said the results showed that they worked hard despite being faced with serious challenges.

Kgetjepe made the announcement on Thursday morning in Polokwane in the presence of pupils and dignitaries.

In his address‚ Kgetjepe congratulated Vhembe for its outstanding performance‚ while pointing out that the Vhuronga 1 circuit came out in first place with 81.2%‚ despite being affected by the Vuwani protests.