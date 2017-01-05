National / Education

Vhembe district works hard to overcome challenges

05 January 2017 - 14:02 PM Zoë Mahopo
Maligana Secondary School Headmistress, Angeline Mudau, stands in front of vandalized buildings as schools in Limpopo's Vuwani area. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/THE TIMES

Limpopo’s Vhembe district found reason to celebrate on Thursday despite having had a difficult year with violent protests in the Vuwani area.

The district‚ which has been the province’s best-performing district for two years in a row‚ was followed by Mopani in second place and Waterberg in third place.

Altogether 101,807 pupils wrote the National Senior Certificate exam in the province with 63 595 passing‚ making for a 62.5% pass rate for 2016 – down from the 65% obtained in 2015.

However‚ Limpopo education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe said the results showed that they worked hard despite being faced with serious challenges.

Kgetjepe made the announcement on Thursday morning in Polokwane in the presence of pupils and dignitaries.

In his address‚ Kgetjepe congratulated Vhembe for its outstanding performance‚ while pointing out that the Vhuronga 1 circuit came out in first place with 81.2%‚ despite being affected by the Vuwani protests.

The Edison Nesengani Secondary School‚ which falls under the Vhuronga 1 circuit‚ was among the schools that obtained a 100% pass rate.

"We were saddened to witness teaching and learning in 73 of our primary and secondary schools in Vhembe brought to a halt as a result of the Vuwani protests. Today‚ however‚ is a real testimony that our learners have courageously battled all these wars and managed to sit for their exams like other learners in the province‚" Kgetjepe said.

The Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts obtained the lowest pass rates.

The Capricorn district dropped from third position in 2015 to fourth position in 2016‚ while Sekhukhune was at the bottom of the list with 51.8 %.

Both districts had schools which obtained a zero-percent pass rate‚ including Nokanantswana Secondary School and Makidi Secondary School.

Check your results here

