When Vuwani pupil Lutendo Ravele heard his matric results he realised that achieving 96% for mathematics was no small feat.

The 19-year-old pupil was among those who worked day-and-night to catch up on school days lost when Vuwani residents shut down the area for several weeks in 2016 over unhappiness with municipal demarcation.

"I worked really hard‚ that is no lie," he said. "When the strike hit‚ I knew I had to come up with a strict study plan, and it paid off."

After 20 schools in the area were torched‚ some pupils were sent away to special camps away while others slept at schools for weeks preparing for exams.

Despite this, Ravele was still worried about his future. But he was happy when results were announced at Vhafhamadi Secondary School in Ha-Mashau village.

Ravele was waiting anxiously‚ sweat running down his face, as principal Mashau Thenga called out pupils’ names to collect their Grade 12 statements of results at a school assembly.

Thenga read out top percentages in mathematics (96%)‚ physical science (84%)‚ geography (78%)‚ life sciences (87%) — and then he called out Ravele’s name as the achiever of the marks.

Covering his face with his hands in disbelief‚ the 19-year-old came forward to claim the fruits of his toil as parents‚ peers and teachers showered him with applause‚ whistles and ululation.

"I feel like a heavy load has lifted from my shoulders," said Ravele, shaking with joy. "I cannot wait to give [the results] to my parents. I was confident of the outcomes because of the amount of work I put in."

He attributed his success to hard work‚ sacrifice and dedication to achieving bachelor degree admission.