Matric pupils stick to their studies even after protest flames wreck their schools
When Vuwani pupil Lutendo Ravele heard his matric results he realised that achieving 96% for mathematics was no small feat.
The 19-year-old pupil was among those who worked day-and-night to catch up on school days lost when Vuwani residents shut down the area for several weeks in 2016 over unhappiness with municipal demarcation.
"I worked really hard‚ that is no lie," he said. "When the strike hit‚ I knew I had to come up with a strict study plan, and it paid off."
After 20 schools in the area were torched‚ some pupils were sent away to special camps away while others slept at schools for weeks preparing for exams.
Despite this, Ravele was still worried about his future. But he was happy when results were announced at Vhafhamadi Secondary School in Ha-Mashau village.
Ravele was waiting anxiously‚ sweat running down his face, as principal Mashau Thenga called out pupils’ names to collect their Grade 12 statements of results at a school assembly.
Thenga read out top percentages in mathematics (96%)‚ physical science (84%)‚ geography (78%)‚ life sciences (87%) — and then he called out Ravele’s name as the achiever of the marks.
Covering his face with his hands in disbelief‚ the 19-year-old came forward to claim the fruits of his toil as parents‚ peers and teachers showered him with applause‚ whistles and ululation.
"I feel like a heavy load has lifted from my shoulders," said Ravele, shaking with joy. "I cannot wait to give [the results] to my parents. I was confident of the outcomes because of the amount of work I put in."
He attributed his success to hard work‚ sacrifice and dedication to achieving bachelor degree admission.
Ravele said there were three pupils in his study group and at the heart of the strike‚ they managed to cover two chapters of each subject and would set tests for each other to assess their understanding of a subject.
He said some of the questions they tackled came up in the exam, and it was a breeze.
When the protest erupted and schools shut down‚ they panicked, said Ravele. That led them to draw up a study plan, and they stuck to it.
"Now we are all smiles‚ having achieved bachelor degree passes. The two others got a distinction each‚" he said.
Ravele is heading for the University of Pretoria to study mechanical engineering.
Out the 147 pupils who wrote the matric examinations at the school‚ 89 passed‚ and 32 of these got bachelor passes.
Karabo Raswiswi‚ 18‚ bagged a distinction in mathematics‚ saying‚ "What more could I ask for? I am thankful for all the support I received from my parents‚ teachers and the community."
Standing next to him was Rhulani Hlongwane‚ also 18‚ who achieved a distinction in accounting‚ 75% for mathematics and 68% for economics.
"I cannot stop looking at the results. I am so happy‚" he said.
But Thenga is not so pleased with the school’s 60.5% pass rate as he had aimed for 70%.
The principal said that in previous three years‚ the school achieved pass rates above 70%‚ but he was comforted by the increase in bachelor passes.
"We achieved a 45% bachelor passes. That is good. We had lots of programmes in place‚ extra classes and weekend study sessions as well as three-week camp. But 43 pupils did not attend, and this contributed to the failure rate‚" he said.
At HaMashau’s Maligana Wilson Secondary School‚ where pupils learners camped, they aimed for an 80% pass and reached 76.8%‚ said a senior staffer who did not want to be named.
The school was one of the worst damaged in protests; a fire wrecked everything except the administration block.
Of the 138 pupils who wrote the exams‚ 96 passed‚ with 24 bachelor passes‚ 32 diploma and 40 higher certificate admissions.
But the staffer was also not happy‚ saying those who were progressed from grade 11 did not attend extra classes that were tailored for them. That contributed to the failure rate.
"We could have achieved a higher pass rate had they taken part. For the class of 2017‚ my message is hard work‚ hard work and more hard work‚" she said.
Check your results here: http://matric.sowetanlive.co.za
TMG Digital
