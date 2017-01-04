National / Education

Wits University starts employing hundreds of outsourced workers

04 January 2017 - 18:44 PM Penwell Dlamini
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Wits University said on Wednesday that it had put 343 previously outsourced workers on its staff, and more would join them in 2017.

"The university has commenced with the insourcing of workers on our campuses," Wits said on Wednesday. "The first cohort of insourced workers reported on the first day of work as Wits employees.

"Other groups of workers will come on board at various times during the course of 2017. Cleaning‚ catering‚ security‚ transport‚ waste‚ grounds and landscaping workers are to be insourced."

Insourcing of workers at Wits was one of the FeesMustFall movement’s demands last year.

On June 10‚ the council of the university considered proposals from its insourcing task team, and agreed that insourcing would begin in the new year.

The council also agreed to increase client or top-up allowances to R6 000 for the period June 1 to December 31 2016 and make it R7 500 (cost to company) in 2017.

Workers will be insourced in line with the university’s Peromnes grading system. The council put a cap of R100m on the total cost of insourcing‚ including all incidental costs.

TMG Digital

