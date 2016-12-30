IEB scores a 98.7% matric pass rate

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) scored a 98.67% matric pass rate this year, its highest in three years, it said in a statement.

Of 11,022 full time and 703 part time candidates registered to write the exam, 10, 871 passed. Of these, 87.61% obtained university exemption.

Last year the pass rate was 98.3% with 85.26% university exemptions, and in 2014 the pass rate was 98.38%.

University of the Witwatersrand vice-chancellor Prof Adam Habib said last month that it had received more than 70,000 applications for 2017, but had places for only 6‚200 first year students.

The class of 2016 was the third group to matriculate under the national Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS).

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer said despite the importance of good marks, there was a clear realisation among IEB pupils, their parents and their teachers that acquiring knowledge and understanding was far more important and meaningful for success after one’s schooling.

"To have a certificate with good results, but not the substance of learning required for success, simply means facing failure at the next step of your learning career," Obherholzer said