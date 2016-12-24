Head of Wits law school Vinodh Jaichand secretly sacked

The head of Wits law school, Prof Vinodh Jaichand, is no longer employed by the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). Jaichand had been at the centre of a controversial investigation, following his suspension in August.

Priyankha Thakur, chairperson of the Wits Law Society, said the representative body of law students was aware of the formal procedures and action taken against Jaichand by the university regarding certain allegations made by staff in the law school. However, Thakur said the university had been incredibly secretive about this case.

It is unclear at this stage what the reason for the investigation is. Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said for legal reasons, the University was not in a position to comment further on the matter.

"We are quite disappointed that even now after his dismissal or resignation [on Tuesday], we are unable to establish why, because the university has not come out and told us why he was being investigated and why he is not our head of school anymore," said Thakur.

Thakur commended Jaichand’s involvement and supportive temperament towards law school activities. She said he shared a lot of ideas with the student body on how to bring culture into the law school.

"Students were very invested in the case because he was quite liked," said Thakur.

The university will now embark on a recruitment process to fill the vacancy of the head of the school of law. Prof Engela Schlemmer has been appointed as the acting head of the school of law until the vacancy is filled.