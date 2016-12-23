Matriculants urged to consider online learning as a viable alternative
Matriculants should consider online learning given the crisis at SA’s university campuses, an educator of tax professionals said on Thursday.
"SA universities are starting to capitalise on the digitalisation of classrooms", The Tax Faculty CEO Stiaan Klue said.
His company offers courses in collaboration with the University of SA (Unisa) and intends expanding this to more universities.
Like all Unisa short learning programmes, the course is South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) registered and credit bearing.
Klue said he identified the need to broaden the reach of accredited tertiary education, and established The Tax Faculty as a private tuition provider offering a virtual campus and classroom facilities to students wanting to become tax professionals. The Tax Faculty is an alternative to qualifying tax practitioners and provides the flexibility and adaptability of virtual learning.
With the 2016 matric scheduled for release on January 5, questions regarding future generations’ academic prospects remain a major concern for South Africans.
Times Live reported an estimated 70,000 first-year applications were submitted for next year’s 6,200 places available at the University of Witwatersrand.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has also already received 233,470 applications for funding, the highest number of applications ever for higher education funding, News24 reported. This, in the light of the explosive series of #FeesMustFall student protests, highlights students’ desperate need for more cost-effective (if not free) tertiary education solutions.
"It’s certain that low acceptance rates are becoming more of a reality today. However, aspiring learners do not have to ‘shut down’ their short or long term academic goals. Alternative learning opportunities such as virtual courses offer advanced, interactive environments without the delays and daily challenges experienced on campuses," Klue said.
"Approximately 30% of South African adults are connected to the internet either using a desktop computer or laptop. With the addition of smartphones, this number has increased to more than 50%", economist Mike Schussler said.
This means online learning can be a cost-effective way to become more educated.
"Almost everyone is ‘connected’ in some or other way. Having already braced international standards, it is an excellent, readily-available resource," Schussler said.
"While students from different backgrounds manage to register at reputable universities, a lot fewer students, particularly among black communities with low household incomes, reach the finish line because they simply don’t have the educational resources to help maximise their learning potential."
Department of Higher Education and Training acting deputy director general for universities Diane Parker said South Africans have to exploit ‘connected’ devices in the best possible way.
"On SA campuses, we have to ensure the proper infrastructure is in place to support the success of fundamental learning and ultimately continue to create support structures on both fronts," she said.
