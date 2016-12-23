Matriculants urged to consider online learning as a viable alternative

Matriculants should consider online learning given the crisis at SA’s university campuses, an educator of tax professionals said on Thursday.

"SA universities are starting to capitalise on the digitalisation of classrooms", The Tax Faculty CEO Stiaan Klue said.

His company offers courses in collaboration with the University of SA (Unisa) and intends expanding this to more universities.

Like all Unisa short learning programmes, the course is South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) registered and credit bearing.

Klue said he identified the need to broaden the reach of accredited tertiary education, and established The Tax Faculty as a private tuition provider offering a virtual campus and classroom facilities to students wanting to become tax professionals. The Tax Faculty is an alternative to qualifying tax practitioners and provides the flexibility and adaptability of virtual learning.

With the 2016 matric scheduled for release on January 5, questions regarding future generations’ academic prospects remain a major concern for South Africans.

Times Live reported an estimated 70,000 first-year applications were submitted for next year’s 6,200 places available at the University of Witwatersrand.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has also already received 233,470 applications for funding, the highest number of applications ever for higher education funding, News24 reported. This, in the light of the explosive series of #FeesMustFall student protests, highlights students’ desperate need for more cost-effective (if not free) tertiary education solutions.