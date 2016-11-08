National / Education

Reprieve for international students as study visas are extended

08 November 2016 - 15:09 Xolisa Phillip
Home Affairs minister, Malusi Gigaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

International students in SA have been given a reprieve by the Department of Home Affairs and will not be declared undesirable persons, following a blanket extension of their study visas to March 31 2017.

The study visa extension applies to all international students in possession of such documents and who are registered in the country’s tertiary institutions.

"The extension applies to all study visas with an expiry date of, or prior to, December 31 2016, and it is on condition that the date of departure from SA is not later than 31 March 2017," department spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said.

"The requirements prescribed in Regulation 27(a) and (c) of the Immigration Regulations are also waived so that the affected students are not declared undesirable persons when departing from the republic, after the expiry of their temporary residence visas. Those students will therefore not be deemed to have overstayed. Officials at ports of entry will be informed accordingly," Mokgola said.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said his department had to intervene in the interest of students … "mindful of the situation in tertiary institutions and the imperative for all students to complete their academic year".

Gigaba had received representations from tertiary institutions and stakeholders on the matter.

