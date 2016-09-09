‘Government must plug varsity funds gap’

THE government will have to find the money to plug the university funding gap should fees for 2017 not be increased, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says.

The minister’s statement at the Open Book Festival in Cape Town on Thursday comes as a welcome relief after his department’s submission at the Fees Commission in Vanderbijlpark in August.

In the submission, the department’s deputy director-general in the budget office, Michael Sachs, said it had not budgeted for a 0% university fees increase in 2017.

Sachs said the money to fund the gap would have to be redirected from other "needy" departments, as well as from the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Gordhan said government’s job was to find the money, whatever the decision was on university fees. He did not say where the money would come from.

"University fees — zero increase, affordable? Tough question, given zero economic growth, fiscal constraints and government departments getting haircuts.

"Whatever the final decision, our job is to find the money … we will find the money, depending on how much it is," the finance minister said.

Students should also understand the needs of other sectors of society, he said.

Universities across the country remain on tenterhooks amid uncertainty over fee increases for 2017 and growing threats of fresh student protests.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal had to halt its academic programme this week due to violent student protests and vandalism of property sparked by the likelihood of fee hikes in 2017.

The ANC Youth League and the Young Communist League have also joined in the debate and put the responsibility on government.

Following the #FeesMustFall protests in 2015, President Jacob Zuma set up a commission to look into the feasibility of free higher education. The commission’s work has been disrupted by students who want it to investigate how to make free education a reality — not its brief of "the feasibility of free higher education".

Higher Education Department spokeswoman Busiswa Gqangeni said an announcement on whether or not fees would be increased would "definitely" be made before the end of September.

The Council on Higher Education warned in a report in August that implementing students’ demands for a zero percent increase would leave most of SA’s universities in a worse financial position and, combined with underfunding, would threaten the sustainability of the higher education system.

With Ann Crotty