THE government has done nothing to address the university student fee crisis for the past 10 months — only rhetoric and empty promises‚ Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Thursday.

Hlengwa was speaking in a parliamentary debate on student fees as a matter of national importance.

He proposed that Parliament reprioritise government spending by amending the budget away from non-service orientated items to higher education investment.

Hlengwa also asked for the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to be audited to rid it of fraud as well as for a full higher education cost audit. He said a parliamentary ad hoc committee should try to find a solution to the university fee crisis.

ANC MP Connie September said progress had been made in higher education since democratisation.

"Higher education is no longer insular and elite-orientated. Much has been achieved despite the legacy of the past. We now have 1-million students in public institutions‚" September said.

DA MP Belinda Bozzoli warned that top overseas universities were ready to take top South African students and academics to study and lecture there‚ capitalising on the fear that South African universities might collapse.

She added that everybody agreed that the government had messed up on the funding of higher education.

"Now that everybody agrees‚ what next? We estimate that the system at present only receives half the funding it really needs‚" said Bozzoli.

She added that it was obvious that the students could not pay‚ that the private sector could and should assist‚ but it was unlikely they would do so at the scale required — which was in the billions — and that the universities could not pay because many of them were going into deficit.

"That leaves only one candidate: the government. President (Jacob) Zuma’s hapless outfit of losers and dubious characters‚ in fact‚ must pay‚" Bozzoli said.

"Yet‚ the very notion of higher education is derided. Our president sneers at what he calls ‘clever blacks’. Graduates are told they have ‘wasted’ or ‘useless’ degrees. The myth persists that graduate unemployment is high whereas it is only at 5%. And so on.

"We indulge this anti-intellectualism at our peril. It reveals us to be a small-minded society without a real vision for a developed future‚" she said.

"The DA was able to identify R2.7bn in the 2016-17 budget which could have been transferred to assist poor students‚" said Bozzoli.

She said the DA proposed that the poorest students should be comprehensively supported‚ that the "missing middle" students should receive support‚ proportional to their financial standing‚ that better-off students should not receive government financial support for fees or other expenses and that university subsidies should move gradually towards the level of 50% of costs.

EFF MP Leanne Mathys said in the absence of political will from the ANC government‚ students were on their own.

"Stop looting and doing dodgy things. Legislate for free education and decolonise the curriculum‚" Mathys proposed.

TMG Digital/Parliamentary Bureau