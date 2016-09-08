THE higher education system receives half the funding it currently needs and it is obvious most students cannot pay, the student fee crisis debate in the National Assembly heard on Thursday.

Although the private sector could assist in a limited capacity‚ only the state could provide core funding for quality higher education, a submission by DA MP Belinda Bozzoli said.

"Everybody agrees that government has messed up on the funding of higher education‚" she said.

The country had one million students crammed into 26 underfunded universities.

She said half the students never completed their degrees and most of them could not afford to pay the fees which the universities needed to charge to close the funding gap.

"How cruel to lift the hopes and dreams of a million young people while making it so difficult for them to ever be attained."

She said if government did not increase its funding of higher education‚ the first thing to go would be infrastructure. "Universities are cutting down on maintenance."

She said without adequate funding‚ lecture facilities would become shabby and IT systems would stagnate.

"The second to go will be top academics‚ Bozzoli said. Top academics were internationally mobile and would find jobs elsewhere, she said.

Top students would start exiting the system, Bozzoli warned.

"This has already begun. Yale‚ Harvard‚ Oxford‚ Cambridge and top Australian Universities are already recruiting amongst our matric students‚ and offering them full scholarships. Others will go to private local Colleges.

"The fee-paying students have the ability to pay for other options. They will and this will only leave universities with less income."

Bozzoli said the vicious downward spiral would speed up as the fees base shrunk. Less income meant bigger classes‚ top academics and students leaving‚ and infrastructure shabby and dated.

She said President Jacob Zuma and his "floundering‚ bickering‚ anti-intellectual government"‚ had abandoned the country’s precious higher education system‚ its national assets and its young people‚ and the future of this country.

"With the proper political will and financial priorities we can find a solution to the fee crisis plaguing SA. We call upon the president to find sufficient long-term funding to stabilise our universities‚ and to find it fast‚" Bozzoli said.

Leigh-Ann Mathys‚ of the EFF‚ said a government that loved its youth provided the means to educate it.

"Students protesting are not doing so for private jets. They are protesting so that they can get good quality, free education‚" Mathys said.

She said the government had no interest in building an educated nation.

Mathys said without strong intervention by the ANC government to ensure access to higher education‚ the dreams of the majority of bright black people would not be realised.

"We need at least R86bn per year to fund higher education."

She said government should provide free higher education until the first degree.

