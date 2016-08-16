Wits law school head suspended

Head of the School of Law at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Vinodh Jaichand was suspended on Tuesday.

Wits spokeswoman Shirona Patel confirmed that Jaichand had been suspended pending an investigation.

The university would not comment on what charges he faces.

According tho the Wits website, he was the former director of the International Human Rights Exchange in the School of Social Sciences at Wits and prior to that deputy director of the Irish Centre for Human Rights for nine years. He was formerly associate professor and dean of the Faculty of Law at University of Durban-Westville. He also previously served as National Executive Director of Lawyers for Human Rights.