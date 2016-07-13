National / Education

Stellenbosch University appoints its first woman registrar

13 July 2016 - 13:08 Wire Staff

STELLENBOSCH University will have its first woman registrar from the start of 2017.

The university said in a statement that Dr Ronel Retief‚ who is currently the deputy registrar of the Tygerberg Campus would take over from Johann Aspeling‚ who would retire at the end of 2016.

"I am looking forward to taking on the role of registrar and hope to add value‚ both by giving informed advice about the determining factors in the higher education sector in SA and by promoting excellent‚ empathetic academic administration that supports student success‚" Retief said.

Vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers said Retief would be taking up the position "at a decisive moment for the university".

"Her excellent academic record and extensive experience in a complex faculty where diversity has expanded a lot will stand her in good stead. We have the utmost confidence in her‚" he added.

The university said she has obtained bachelor of arts (BA) and BA honour’s degrees as well as both her master’s and doctorate at Stellenbosch University.

"She joined the university in 1998 as a co-ordinator: research funding in the division of research development and was appointed assistant registrar at the Tygerberg campus in 2003. That position was later upgraded to deputy registrar."

TMG Digital

