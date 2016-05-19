STUDENTS at the University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus went on the rampage on Wednesday night and burnt tyres outside the campus after they claimed management had failed to meet their demands.

One of the main demands was that students who were not resident on campus should receive their accommodation and transport allowance before the end of the first semester.

Another demand was that all first-year students who applied and qualified for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding should sign the loan agreement forms on Thursday.

The protest comes less than two days before the university hosts a centenary celebration‚ which President Jacob Zuma is expected to attend.

The university’s vice-chancellor‚ Dr Mvuyo Tom‚ confirmed that students were burning tyres on the streets outside the Alice campus.

Tom said in an interview with Power987 News on Wednesday evening that the students went on a rampage before even receiving the report from the meeting between student representatives and management.

Eastern Cape police spokesman Lt Khaya Tonjeni said police had just deployed its members to the campus in Alice.

However‚ Yusuf Cassim‚ leader of the Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso)‚ said the tent where the celebrations were supposed to take place had been burnt down.

"Our SRC (student representative council) members have tried to prevent this from taking place without success. Students are very angry‚" Cassim said on Wednesday evening.

Cassim said Daso did not condone the damage to property.

"I condemn burning. Solves nothing. Tom (and) Blade are responsible as well. It’s May and students still not funded or eating or have textbooks‚" Cassim said in a Facebook post‚ referring to the vice-chancellor and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

"Fort Hare is not on Blade’s capture list. He doesn’t care if it burns. We have been warning him for years and he has done squat‚" Cassim said in the Facebook post.

In a statement earlier‚ Cassim said the process regarding debt clearance and financial aid for students at the University was shut down this week.

He added that the financial aid department at Fort Hare had said the agreements could not be signed because university funds had been exhausted.

"This will leave poor students without the funding that they were promised and again highlights the chronic lack of funding in higher education‚ and, in particular‚ the poor financial management of this historic university."

South Africans shared both pride and dismay at the protest-related damage.

"From the ashes of SA‚ we shall build Azania‚" tweeted I am An African (@Uncle–JayB)‚ who also shared photos of the scene.

"And our VC is saying the centenary celebrations will go on smoothly‚ it has just started #FortHare‚" said Hlihle (@MihleSokupa).

Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) was concerned about the history of the institution‚ tweeting: "I pray they don’t burn the priceless Nelson Mandela manuscripts at #FortHare".

Many more shared concern at the damage being done to educational institutions.

Anisa Mazimpaka posted on Facebook: "Wits, VUT, UJ and now Limpopo College and University of Fort Hare who’s next? Our institutions of higher learning are being burnt.... What’s happening in SA? No man."

Chief Nxamalala (@Nkosinathi–7) tweeted: "The law enforcement agencies are busy with political agendas while the country’s future burns to the ground by thuggish maniacs #FortHare."

As some students threatened to disrupt Zuma’s centenary speech on Friday‚ BraMoremzee (@morembula) tagged the ruling party and said, "@MYANC the students don’t want Jacob‚ recall him and all will be (well). #FortHare."

Tsodiyo (@tokelonhlapo) posted: "Fort Hare students say they will disrupt Zuma from speaking‚ only Mugabe will speak because Bob is a graduate."

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe is an alumni of Fort Hare‚ as are former president Nelson Mandela; former ANC president Oliver Tambo; former Pan African Congress leader Robert Sobukwe; Seretse Khama, Botswana’s first democratic president; Julius Nyerere, first president of Tanzania; and Kenneth Kaunda, the first president of Zambia.

In Parliament on Wednesday‚ Connie September‚ the newly elected chairperson of the portfolio committee on higher education and training‚ voiced concern about the burning of education infrastructure throughout the country.

She said burning university buildings and schools was deplorable and led the country nowhere.

September said these were criminal acts, adding: "As the committee‚ we are calling for those tasked with ensuring safety at universities to be unwavering in their responsibility."

MPs in the portfolio committee supported the department’s call that arsonists be found speedily and dealt with‚ she added.

On Tuesday‚ protesters gathered at the Alice student centre to hand over a memorandum to management‚ demanding the release of funds for meal allowances among other things. Sharing a photograph of the protest‚ the EFF student branch used the hashtag #CentenaryMustBurn".

Students also want the release of 20 students arrested for public violence during the violent #FeesMustFall protest last year.

TMG Digital