Cosatu slams education ‘jobs for cash’ report leak as a ‘classic smear job’

THE Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has hit out at the Department of Basic Education following the leaking of its final "jobs for cash" report on the alleged selling of teaching jobs.

When the scandal broke last year, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga set up a ministerial task team, led by Umalusi head John Volmink, to probe allegations that members of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) were selling principal and deputy principal posts for R30,000 or more at schools in the Eastern Cape‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Limpopo‚ Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga and North West.

Sadtu, which is among Cosatu’s larger affiliates, denied the allegations and undertook to co-operate with the probe.

Earlier this month, Motshekga decided to delay the release of the report to allow teacher unions and other stakeholders implicated more time to respond. This was the second postponement in as many months.

However, the final report, due to be released officially on Friday, was leaked to City Press last week. It paints a picture of "jobs for cash" being common practice, and implicates Sadtu in holding the basic education system hostage.

The leaked report says Sadtu’s membership of the governing tripartite alliance entrenched its dominance and gave it "enormous power and influence" over the education system.

On Wednesday, Cosatu said it was now convinced that the previous deferral of the report’s release, coupled with the leaking of its contents "was a well calculated move to denigrate Sadtu’s public standing. This is nothing but a classic smear job."

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla said on Wednesday the union was "disturbed by the odious attacks" directed at its affiliate.

"Cosatu has noticed with alarm that it has become fashionable to use Sadtu as a scapegoat for this country’s education ills. We want to caution those on a witch-hunt that it’s not an open season on our affiliate Sadtu. We will not take their malice, cowardice and savage onslaught against Sadtu lying down," said Pamla.

He said the union will not hesitate to approach the courts should the attacks continue.

"The courts will provide justice in the end and our enemies will not enjoy the process. Sadtu has made it clear that while some individual members may be implicated (in the report) it has never endorsed nor encouraged their behaviour.

"They have given full co-operation to the task team and it’s not acceptable for the department to allow this smear job to be unleashed on Sadtu. We await the release of the report and we hope it will accommodate all the sides of the story and will not be one-sided."

Pamla also said the Basic Education Department’s "pessimistic, divisive, erratic management and leadership style is very demoralising to the teachers".

"These unfair actions ,including the leaks will not solve what is wrong with our education system but will only result in more unnecessary disputes. Poor working class children in desperate need of education deserve better. Sadtu and its members also deserve to have their side of the story heard in a fair process."

Spokesman for the education department Elijah Mhlanga this week conceded that the leaking of the report "could have a negative impact as it has contaminated the environment due to the mistrust created". However, Motshekga would continue with her engagements with the affected parties before the official release of the report, he said.