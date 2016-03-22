Stellenbosch University asks for comment on revised language policy

STELLENBOSCH University has set the ball rolling for a revised language policy by inviting various stakeholders, including students, alumni and donors, to comment on the first concept of the new proposed guidelines.

Late last year the Stellenbosch University council, which has oversight responsibilities of academic and operational issues, decided to give English and Afrikaans equal status, despite support from the rector’s management team for the adoption of English as the primary language of communication and administration from this year.

The traditionally Afrikaans university was the centre of chaotic scenes last year as student lobby group Open Stellenbosch protested against the language policy, arguing that the policy "safeguards Afrikaner culture" and excludes black students. The group demanded that English be the main language of instruction.

But the new proposed language policy will give English and Afrikaans equal status.

"With our campuses situated in the Western Cape, we commit ourselves to the promotion of Afrikaans, English and Xhosa at undergraduate level ... as the three official languages of the Western Cape. We do this with an innovative, inclusive and future focused spirit, preparing students to be thought leaders in the global knowledge economy," the new proposed policy reads.

English is the main language of instruction at postgraduate level.

University spokeswoman Susan van der Merwe said on Tuesday stakeholders could submit comment until April 22 2016.

"Respondents may provide general and specific comments on the concept policy, as well as any additional suggestions. The workgroup will consider all the input for possible inclusion. However, it may not be possible to include all suggestions in the second concept of the policy. Respondents may complete an online form, or send comments to language@sun.ac.za," Ms van der Merwe said.

Stellenbosch University is just one of a number of traditionally Afrikaans universities grappling with transformation. Following weeks of student unrest, the council of the University of the Free State said earlier this month that English would be the primary medium of instruction at undergraduate and postgraduate level on its campuses in Bloemfontein and Qwaqwa.