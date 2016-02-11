Student certificate chaos as Sita sets new deadline for backlog

THE State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has set a new deadline to resolve a nine-year certificate backlog debacle that has seen more than 100,000 students without the necessary paperwork to look for jobs.

In August, Sita CEO Setumo Mohapi told Parliament’s committee on higher education and training that the certificates backlog would be cleared by the end of last month.

However, during another presentation before the committee, department officials said the issue would only be resolved by June.

Democratic Alliance MP and party spokeswoman on higher education Belinda Bozzoli said on Wednesday: "They (Sita) have made similar promises before, but the backlogs have still not been cleared."

The shambles goes back to 2007 and has been blamed on outdated IT systems not aligned to new diploma and exam rules introduced in 2010.

Meanwhile, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande gave assurances on Wednesday that enough money would be availed to universities as the academic year begins.

"I believe we can have enough money to fund the poor…. We are working on free higher education for the poor, at least until the attainment of the first degree," said Mr Nzimande in response to questions from MPs.

Mr Nzimande and a delegation from his department were briefing MPs about registration and enrolment at universities and colleges.

The department would also wait for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to provide an update on how much funding would be made available to it in the coming years, said Mr Nzimande.

The minister’s comments to parliamentarians come on the eve of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address, in which he is expected to speak about free higher education.

Last year, Mr Zuma said the state would provide the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) with an additional R4.5bn to plug a universities funding gap triggered by a moratorium on fee hikes for this year.

The president has set up a commission that has been given eight months to complete its work and another two months to prepare a report, to probe the feasibility of free higher education and training.

The department has interpreted this to mean that it applies to both universities and colleges.

NSFAS college bursary allocations for the 2016-17 financial year stand at R2.4bn, while about R4.3bn would be allocated to universities.

Department deputy director-general Diane Parker said the projected number of university students for this year was more than 1-million.