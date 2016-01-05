Group cheating plagues matric exams

THE Department of Basic Education may have enforced strict measures to curb group copying during matric examinations, but this has not been enough to stop the practice from re-emerging last year.

Meanwhile, the department has yet to conclude an investigation into the "group cheating" of 2014, in which 57 schools in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape were involved.

Last year, the department said it had "put measures in place to ensure that this group copying phenomenon does not occur in the 2015 examinations".

Group copying occurs when large numbers of pupils engage in the practice at the same time. Some believe it is unlikely to happen without the connivance of school authorities.

Last week, Professor John Volmink, chairman of quality assurer Umalusi, said it was with "bitter disappointment" that he had to announce that the phenomenon had not been "completely eliminated".

Prof Volmink said 26 schools had been implicated in group copying during last year’s (2015’s) matric examinations.

The province with the highest number of schools implicated was KwaZulu-Natal, with 12 schools alleged to have indulged in the practice. The province had 39 schools implicated in group copying in 2014.

In 2015, Mpumalanga had seven schools on the list, while Gauteng had six, and one in Limpopo was implicated.

In August last year, the department announced that it had implemented various strategies to ensure that the 2014 irregularities were completely eradicated.

The department’s spokeswoman, Troy Martens, said 2015’s alleged group copying was picked up during marking.

Prof Volmink said while investigations were under way, the results of all the implicated schools would be blocked.

"Some of the centres have already been cleared and the number keeps on (going) down following further investigations," Ms Martens said.

While the department took the allegations seriously, she said, the incidents could in no way be compared to those of 2014. This showed the stringent measures put in place were effective.

Pupils implicated in the 2014 group copying scandal still have not received their results due to the continuing investigations.

Congress of South African Students president Zama Khanyase said pupils involved were "victims" of decisions taken by adults and that they should not be disadvantaged by them.

"As an organisation, we feel the issue of group copying would not happen without the consent of the invigilator or a teacher coming into the classroom to give the information to learners," he said.

"We believe that invigilators are the ones that are supposed to be dealt with."

Withholding the results of pupils was disadvantaging them as they were unable to attend higher education institutions or look for employment, Mr Khanyase said.