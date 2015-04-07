Varsity council decision on Rhodes statue expected

ALL eyes will be on the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Wednesday with a final decision on the fate of the contentious Cecil John Rhodes statue expected to be made.

The UCT Council, which is the highest decision-making body at the institution, is widely expected to support a proposal by the university’s senate to remove the divisive statue from the campus.

The senate voted overwhelmingly last month in favour of recommending that the statue be moved. It also recommended that the statue remain boarded up until a final decision is made on its future.

UCT was yet to respond to questions as to whether the council vote was a foregone conclusion. But last month the university said the vote could go either way.

According to the UCT website, the 30-member council consists of the executive officers and other employees of the institution, among others appointed by a wide range of parties. The council governs the university and is constituted according to the provision of the Higher Education Act and the UCT Statute.

On Tuesday evening, UCT management, alumni and students met to discuss the removal of the Rhodes statue. Some alumni expressed concern about how the matter had been handled and the use of excrement in the protests. Some said too much energy was being spent on a debate about "a mere statue". Others said statues were not meant to be "always friendly", but should encourage debate for a united future.

The Rhodes Must Fall campaign began in March after a student reportedly smeared the statue with excrement. Opinion among some of the protesters is that the statue should be moved to a museum, not necessarily destroyed. The campaign has sparked a countrywide debate around colonial statues with some calling for the statue of Paul Kruger in Pretoria’s Church Square and that of Jan Van Riebeeck in Cape Town to be removed.

The Paul Kruger statue was defaced with green paint at the weekend. Last month the statue of King George V at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College campus was also vandalised.

Last month the Democratic Alliance (DA) said former president Nelson Mandela — who lent his name to a joint foundation with Rhodes — did not support the tearing down of monuments.

Meanwhile in an article published on thejournalist.org.za last week, Njabulo Ndebele, Shaun Johnson and Judy Sikuza who are, respectively, chairman, executive director, and programme director of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation, said the debates about the Rhodes statue were not singularly about Cecil John Rhodes.

"The statue was a trigger point for a broader movement that was waiting to happen. So while there is searing dispute about the actual piece of metal ... it is not the main issue. So whatever is done with it in the end, will not make the real issues go away."

They wrote that the tensions between the legacies of Mandela and Rhodes — and many others — will never be resolved, and nor should they be.

"We believe that in having our scholars wrestle honestly and openly with questions that evoke so many others, they will themselves become better leaders".