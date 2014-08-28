Release of A-level and matric exam results to coincide

SOUTH African matric pupils taking A-level exams, offered by the UK’s Cambridge University, will now receive their results 10 days earlier to coincide with local matric exam results and university registration.

There is a "growing appetite" in South Africa for the exams, according to CE of Cambridge Assessments Simon Lebus. About 8,500 pupils in South Africa write the exams every year. They are offered in 160 countries to 108-million pupils in local high schools and colleges.

A-levels are recognised by international universities and help those who have written the exams gain easy access to such universities, to obtain qualifications that can help secure employment in most developed countries.

South African schools that administer the exams were concerned that the release date of results was disadvantaging some pupils as it meant registering late at universities, Mr Lebus said.

However, independent education analyst Graeme Bloch said on Wednesday that the local National Senior Certificate (NSC) written by about 600,000 matric pupils annually was "good enough" to use in applying to a foreign university.

"South African exams are good enough, if you do well, to get into an institution overseas," said Mr Bloch.

While Cambridge assessments were important, only a small number of pupils in South Africa wrote these exams, he said.

"We have got a lot to learn from Cambridge but I don’t think we should elevate it to being grand. We need to fix our own public education system. If you are in a rural school, how are you going to apply for Cambridge? But you do deserve a good school."

Independent Examinations Board CEO Anne Oberholzer said pupils did not need a foreign qualification to get into a foreign university. "The majority of foreign universities have their own entry-level tests; it does not matter what qualification you have."

Cambridge Assessments offers A-levels in subjects such as mathematics, science and English, as well as subjects tailored for use in South Africa such as African studies and languages such as isiZulu and Sesotho.

Mr Lebus said the exams teach pupils skills such as studying independently and research, and they prepare pupils for employment.

"When people go to higher education, it is quite a big leap from high school."

"Socially it’s a very different experience and in the approach to learning they are much less supported. (The exams) do set up learners to make that transition more effectively," Mr Lebus said.

Also popular in South Africa is the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), also known as O-levels, for pupils aged between 14 and 16 years.

These exams provide pupils with preparation for A-levels. Last year, the number of schools in SA that offered the qualification had increased 13% from the previous year, according to Cambridge International Examinations.

South African schools offering O-level and A-level qualifications increased in number by 21% in 2012 from the previous year.