Poor school infrastructure ‘cannot be blamed on lack of provincial funds’

POOR school infrastructure at many rural schools in South Africa is due to a failure to run intervention programmes and cannot be blamed on a lack of funds within provincial governments.

This is the conclusion of a report by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Centre For Child Law, released on Thursday.

The report comes at a time when lobby groups have taken the Department of Basic Education to court over dire conditions at poor schools.

These conditions include a lack of learning material, proper toilets and libraries, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

The provision of education in South Africa is largely a provincial function although standards are set at a national level. The SAHRC noted new funding mechanisms introduced by the state to fund schools and infrastructure, including the Accelerated School Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (Asidi), but said the management of these initiatives remained a challenge.

Conrad Barberton, co-author of the report, said the Centre For Child Law and the SAHRC had wanted to establish if provincial education departments would prioritise poor schools when providing funds for infrastructure.

"I don’t know if this is politically correct but the only indication we got that this was being done was in the Western Cape," Mr Barberton said.

Aside from funding, there had been a rapid decline in the number of schools throughout South Africa between 2000 and 2012, said Mr Barberton. Citing an example, he said the Free State provincial education department closed 47% of its schools during this period, as a result of mergers.

As a result, a bigger portion of the education budget went to transport due to longer distances to the remaining schools.

Cameron McConnachie of the Legal Resources Centre said some schools were incorrectly classified as "mud schools" and placed on the list to receive assistance from Asidi.

Earlier in the week, the High Court ordered the national and provincial education departments to publish the list of "inappropriate schools" that should receive funding from Asidi. "Inappropriate" schools are those which don't meet the minimum norms and standards in terms of infrastructure, most of them being mud schools. The departments were also compelled to provide emergency relief to five poor schools within 90 days.

Centre For Child Law director Prof Ann Skelton said the applicants would take it in good faith that the departments would comply with the court orders.

"We did not push to have the department found in contempt. Our real aim is to ensure the structures are there.

"Let’s get everything done and not tie the department up with too much. If we were to see a complete falling apart in delivery that is when it might become an option. But we hope it will be a constant speeding up of delivery," she said.