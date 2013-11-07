SA education still suffering from divided fortunes, says Manuel

PLANNING Minister Trevor Manuel on Thursday weighed into the debate on the quality of education in South Africa, especially mathematics and science, saying it is apparent that the old divides of the past resonate in the way certain subjects are taught.

Speaking at the Cape Chamber of Commerce’s annual general meeting in Cape Town, Mr Manuel said: "We know that in many primary schools, mathematics is poorly taught and in many high schools learners are actively discouraged from studying mathematics and encouraged instead to do something called mathematical literacy."

He said while the matric pass rate increased, the young people were ill-equipped to be absorbed into the labour market.

Several recent reports have highlighted the poor state of South Africa’s education system. Last month, a report by the maths, science and technology ministerial task team said the national strategy meant to shore up maths, science and technology skills among pupils was out of date and had been overtaken by developments in these key subjects.

Mr Manuel cited a report by the Department of Basic Education released this week that indicated Western Cape schools had been ranked the best in the country. The study had considered a range of categories, such as professional development, teacher absenteeism, curriculum coverage, access to a library, effective school governing bodies, special needs training and district support.

"This is undoubtedly an incredible achievement but the reality may be different when one looks at the disparities between schools in the townships and those in the leafy suburbs," he said. "Differences we see manifesting in terms of infrastructure, administrative support and parental involvement."

Mr Manuel added: "We know that in terms of the implementation of education policies since 1994 there are a number of positive issues. We have near-universal enrolment in school, certainly up to the age of 16, and the ratios between male and females are broadly within demographic trends. Contrary to the apartheid period, it can be stated without fear of contradiction that spending per learner is equal."

However, the minister had another dig at schools in "leafy suburbs".

The Schools Act, he said, set the requirement for every school to have a school governing body. "We find that in urban areas, especially in those leafy suburbs, school governing bodies tend to be very effective. However, in townships or in the rural areas, we find that they exist in the exception in spite of the legislation.

"In many ways, we see this reflected in the results of the annual national assessments or the matric results, depending on the type of school. Where the relationships with the parents are non-existent, it is mirrored in the education outcomes. These issues are reflected in the teaching of mathematics and science at schools."

Mr Manuel also said this week’s Goldman Sachs report titled Two Decades of Freedom recognised, among other issues, the impact that unemployment, poverty and a high disease burden had on inequality in South Africa.

The challenge of structural unemployment, with a large youth component, "is identified as a serious problem", Mr Manuel said.

"Equally, the impact of low educational qualifications for the majority is highlighted as a concern. It is apparent that while South Africa has the institutional infrastructure, it must continue to invest in its people.

"Indicators relating to quality of education, labour employer relations, health and government regulation display a negative trend. Our research and development spend has consistently lagged the rest of the world."

He added, however, that the Goldman Sachs report also contained "incredible stories" of some of the strides the country had taken since 1994.