KZN education department withdraws appointment of 9,500 matric markers

PARENTS in KwaZulu-Natal are worried about the credibility of this year’s matric examination marking after the provincial education department this week summarily withdrew the appointment of 9,500 markers it had appointed only two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the department said it had annulled the appointments and would start interviewing afresh.

Two weeks ago, newly appointed education MEC Neliswa Nkonyeni said the province was ready for the multifaceted matric examination process. She also announced the appointment of 8,426 markers, 1,610 senior markers, 209 deputy chief markers and 79 chief markers.

The marking of papers is due to begin on December 4 in 27 centres around the province.

Provincial education officials blamed the backtracking on the sending of "incorrect letters" to the wrong people due to a "system error". Teachers who taught lower classes and others who did not meet requirements were allegedly appointed to mark matric papers.

Education department spokesman Muzi Mahlambi said the department would ensure that the right people with credible qualifications are appointed to mark this year’s papers.

However, parents have poured cold water on this prediction. Reginald Chiliza, the KwaZulu-Natal chairman of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, said the latest debacle had left the examination process in shambles.

"It seems like the department was irresponsible with the future of our children by appointing these people without checking whether they were adequately qualified," he said. "If it was in another country, heads would have rolled for such an incident.

"We don’t know whether the department would be able to conduct the interviews and replace more than 9,500 within such a short period of time."

The KwaZulu-Natal Parents’ Association expressed its concern on Wednesday, saying the department had had a whole year to prepare for the examinations and parents did not expect something like this to happen in the final year of their children’s education.

Both the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union and the National Teachers’ Union also called on the department to ensure that the credibility of this year’s matric results could not be questioned.