Sadtu alleges sabotage as teaching talks are stymied

THE South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says its relationship with the Department of Basic Education has all but broken down and crucial talks on improving teaching are not taking place.

The breakdown comes in the wake of a series of research reports, all of which point to the necessity of improving teachers’ knowledge. South Africa’s children and teachers perform way below their peers in other developing countries and are outperformed by some of the poorest countries in Africa, including Lesotho and Zambia.

The union, the biggest in the profession with about 240,000 members, blames the "dysfunctional relationship" on departmental officials, whom it says are bent on punishing Sadtu for its role in the suspension of top departmental official Bobby Soobrayan in July after a nationwide march by teachers.

Mr Soobrayan is still on special leave and allegations against him are being investigated by a judge under the auspices of the Public Service Commission.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said in an interview last week that departmental officials were sabotaging bargaining meetings by endless rescheduling.

"We have a department that is saying it will not negotiate and that postpones each and every meeting. We know that they have said they will deal with us because of what we did to Bobby Soobrayan. These are officials who seem to want to create labour unrest," said Mr Maluleke.

Among the meetings that Sadtu says have been postponed several times are: to discuss the teacher development framework, which would look at the budgets for teacher training and set targets; to discuss pay parity between teachers and the rest of the civil service; and the meeting of a task team to discuss personnel administration measures.

Some were to be held under the auspices of the Education Labour Relations Council, where collective bargaining takes place.

In response, the Department of Basic Education says the claims made by Mr Maluleke are false. Officials had attended countless bargaining meetings in the chamber as well as engagements at various levels, including several at which deputy minister Enver Surty was present.

In particular, the department said, it had not cancelled meetings on teacher development, which it said took place in a subcommittee on which Sadtu is represented.

However, comment from Education Labour Relations Council chair man Luvuyo Bono indicates that bargaining between the parties is going through a particularly "strained phase".

"The net effect of this current phase is that it has had a negative effect on bargaining and other programmes of the (council). We are dealing with the matter and hope that all parties will soon see the need to ensure a healthy state of the relationship."

Sadtu and the education authorities give vastly different accounts on other important bargaining issues. For instance, Mr Surty told Business Day in an interview recently that moves to institutionalise testing of matric markers were "on the threshold of agreement" — while Mr Maluleke said there had been no discussions on it in the chamber at all.

"If testing of markers is imposed, we will strike," said Mr Maluleke

The argument over how to improve the quality of teaching has been politically fraught, with Sadtu opposing measures such as performance-based pay and testing of teachers.

These measures, says the union, disadvantage teachers at poor schools who cannot possibly hope to compete in obtaining the same results as those at affluent ones.