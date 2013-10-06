Independent Mpumalanga schools in the spotlight over matric exams

INDEPENDENT schools in Mpumalanga face closure if they fail to produce a matric pass rate of at least 50% for three years in a row, the province’s education MEC has said.

This followed allegations from the Democratic Alliance (DA) that some independent schools in Mpumalanga had been fraudulently manipulating their matric results.

"If we find that they have performed below 50% for three consecutive years, we will have no option but to close them down," a Sapa news agency correspondent on Sunday quoted education MEC Reginah Mhaule as saying.

Mpumalanga raised eyebrows last year when its matric pass rate jumped from 64.8% in 2011 to 70%.

The DA’s provincial chief whip, James Masango, alleged these schools divided their Grade 11 classes into two streams — one that might pass the matric exams and another that was not expected to pass. Only the ones deemed competent were then registered to write the exams.

Mr Masango said the party had directed written questions to Ms Mhaule, who merely replied that the department did not employ this practice.

"If MEC Mhaule tried to cover up the truth, it means the massive improvement in Mpumalanga’s matric pass rate of the past few years is actually fraud on a grand scale," he said in a statement.

"To this end, the DA will submit more written questions to MEC Mhaule requesting a full statistical breakdown of all secondary school enrolments in the province since 2008, and request the MEC to specify the total learners in each grade, per school, for each year."

Ms Mhaule said there were 110 independent schools in Mpumalanga, five of which produced a matric pass rate of less than 50% last year, while 89 government schools obtained a matric pass rate below 50% in the same year.

However, she was optimistic that intervention programmes would make a difference to this year’s matric results.

These programmes include a "schooling transformation and reform strategy" that offers supplementary after-school classes in mathematics and science.

A total of 58,517 part-time and full-time matrics have registered for this year’s matric exams in the province, which begin later this month. This is about 3,000 more pupils than last year.

The province’s matric results have improved since 2009, when it obtained a 47.9% pass rate. In 2010, it obtained 56.8%; in 2011, 64.8%; and last year, 70%.

Of the 47,889 matrics who wrote exams in 2012, 33,504 passed. Of these, 9,495 qualified for bachelor programmes, 14,277 for diplomas and 9,633 for higher education certificates.

