Competency tests for matric markers may proceed, despite union resistance

BASIC Education Minister Angie Motshekga has given the strongest indication yet that the department could proceed with the introduction of competency tests for matric exam markers, even if the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) continues to oppose the tests.

In a reply to a parliamentary question from Democratic Alliance (DA) MP and basic education spokeswoman Annette Lovemore this week, Ms Motshekga said the department would continue to interact with the union so that "the differences can be resolved amicably".

"However, if no amicable solution can be reached after the ministry has explored all possible options, (I) will utilise (my) discretion and make a decision that is in the best interest of learners," she said.

With South Africa’s standard of education consistently rated poorly in surveys, the absence of the competency tests again raises questions about the influence the education union has over the government, especially in the education sector.

Last year, the government gazetted draft amendments to the National Education Policy Act that seek to ensure examiners are competent in their subject fields. However, Sadtu continues to have reservations about the competency tests saying they would be "unjust".

The quality of the National Senior Certificate has been subject to much scrutiny in recent years, with the quality of markers also questioned.

Commenting on last year’s matric exams in Parliament earlier this year, exam quality assurer Umalusi said there had been concern over the "quality and standard of marking and internal moderation".

Ms Motshekga said this week that the union had expressed concern that the competency test was in the main "exclusionary" and the proposal to implement the competency tests "does not indicate how teachers that fail to make the required score will be supported in terms of their knowledge and assessment gaps".

"The draft policy does impact on educators given that it will determine their selection to participate in the marking process. I have considered the inputs from all role players and it is in the best interests of examinations not to approve the policy without the support of the majority union," the minister said.

In August, Ms Motshekga said given that most provincial education departments were at an advanced stage of appointing their markers for the 2013 National Senior Certificate examination, the official implementation of a competency test would be scheduled for 2014.

Ms Lovemore said on Thursday the DA welcomed that Ms Motshekga would use her discretion to make a decision that was in the best interests of learners, if no amicable resolution could be reached with Sadtu.

"It is pivotal that this happens sooner rather than later. The DA will closely monitor the situation and hold Minister Motshekga to her undertaking to put South Africa’s learners first. She must not wilt in the face of union opposition," Ms Lovemore said.

"The matric exam mark is the foundation block for our learners’ futures. It indicates whether a learner can attend a higher educational facility, some jobs ask to see matric transcripts, and, most importantly, it states whether a learner has passed or failed.

"It is essential that the teachers who mark these tests have the skills to ensure that the marks correctly reflect the learner’s knowledge. This important task simply cannot be held ransom by Sadtu," she said.

Ms Lovemore also voiced concern over the Department of Basic Education’s failure to meet most of its targets, as revealed in its 2012-13 annual report. She said the DA would further interrogate the department in Parliament this month on the reasons for this.

"The Department of Basic Education’s annual report reveals that the department can say with a relative degree of certainty that it has achieved 47% of the targets it set for itself for the 2012-13 financial year," Ms Lovemore said. According to the annual report, 121,970 grade 12 learners passed maths in 2012, when the target was 169, 000. The report revealed that 136,047 grade 12 learners had received bachelor degree passes, missing the target of 149, 000. Further, it showed 51% of schools have access to library information services, falling short of the target of 60%.