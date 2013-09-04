National / Education

FET colleges will continue to struggle without industry

04 September 2013 - 19:59 PM Makwena Manamela
SPARROW Further Education and Training (FET) College is proof that vocational training institutes will not succeed without industry on board. Over the years, the private institution, catering predominantly for those with learning disabilities, has enjoyed a growing relationship with business.

Most of its graduates are adequately competent to enter straight into the job market.

On the other hand, public FET colleges are still short on co-ordinated workplace experience with the private sector, amid a shortage of artisans in a country that still needs industrialisation for economic sustainability.

