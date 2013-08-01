Ruling on Western Cape school closures ‘vindicates ANC’

THE African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said on Wednesday it felt "vindicated" following the Western Cape High Court’s majority judgment that set aside the provincial education department’s decision to close 17 schools.

It also called on Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to fire education MEC Donald Grant for, among other things, "wasting taxpayers’ money" by approaching the courts in a bid to keep the schools closed.

On Wednesday, judges Andre le Grange and Nape Dolamo ruled that the public consultation process that the provincial education department followed before deciding to close down the schools was inadequate. The court found that the reasons given for closing the schools were largely inadequate and irrational.

Mr Grant and his department were ordered to pay the legal costs of the schools and their governing bodies. The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), which was listed as an applicant, was ordered to pay its own costs.

Mr Grant had argued last year in court papers that Sadtu’s involvement in the case was politically motivated.

The case also turned into a political tussle between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the ANC in the Western Cape, with both parties throwing accusations at each other.

"We feel vindicated; the people are vindicated. We have always said that the reasons that Grant gave for closing the schools did not make sense," ANC provincial leader Marius Fransman said.

"Zille should fire Grant, but this does not mean she is innocent. Remember she supported Grant throughout this entire case. They have been using taxpayers’ money in the case and we now call on Zille not to appeal against this judgment," Mr Fransman said.

He also called on Ms Zille to resign. "Zille must immediately resign as she and her DA-led government lost the public trust. The DA has scant regard for the rights of vulnerable people like those of primary-school children from farming communities."

Mr Grant announced last year that 27 schools in the province faced possible closure for various reasons, including dwindling pupil numbers and underperformance. After representations were made at public hearings, he decided to close 18 schools and transfer pupils to "receiving schools". One of the schools, Tonko Bosman Primary in Somerset West, agreed to the closure. The rest of the schools decided to approach the courts to challenge Mr Grant’s decision.

Mr Grant on Wednesday said that the Western Cape High Court judgment would "compromise the education opportunities for pupils at the 17 schools".

"This is a sad day for education …. My final decision to close these schools, in October last year, was made in the best interests of the learners concerned and I believe that the court’s decision will ultimately result in a loss of better education opportunities for these learners," Mr Grant said.

"Nevertheless, we accept the finding of the court," he said. "We will study the judgment carefully and will take into consideration the recommendations made by the court in terms of procedures followed with respect to school closures.

"We will also continue to explore all opportunities that will improve the education opportunities of all our learners in this province."