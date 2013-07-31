Western Cape education MEC loses bid to close schools

THE Western Cape High Court has ordered that 17 schools in the province that faced closure remain open.

The court had heard a review application on whether or not Western Cape education MEC Donald Grant was correct in wanting to close the schools.

Parents of the affected schools hailed the judgment on Tuesday, saying justice had prevailed.

However, Mr Grant said: “This is a sad day for education. The judgment has compromised the education opportunities for the learners at the 17 schools. The (department) will, however, continue to support these schools.”

The Bench was divided on its response, with the minority judgment supporting the closure of all but one of the schools, the MEC said.

In 2013, judges Siraj Desai and Elizabeth Baartman granted the schools, their governing bodies and the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) an urgent interdict halting the closures. The majority judgment highlighted that Mr Grant had not “meaningfully” consulted before reaching the decision to close the schools.

During the review application, Eduard Fagan, for Mr Grant, had argued that the decision to close the schools was a “classic executive” decision that should be left to elected representatives. “It is not the kind of decision that the courts should be making,” he said.

He said a court “should be careful not to attribute to itself superior wisdom in relation to matters entrusted to other branches of government”.

Norman Arendse, representing the 17 schools, had argued that schools were merely given a one-line reason for closure before public hearings were held in 2012. Further, the decision to close the schools had been arbitrary, inherently unfair and therefore unlawful, he held.

On Tuesday, Mr Grant said: “My final decision to close these schools, in October last year, was made in the best interests of the learners concerned and I believe that the court’s decision will ultimately result in a loss of better education opportunities for these learners — opportunities such as those now being enjoyed by learners from Tonko Bosman Primary School (in Somerset-Wes) since the beginning of the year.

“Tonko Bosman, for example, was one of the three schools that closed last year, mainly because of low numbers, multigrade teaching and better education opportunities elsewhere.”

Earlier in 2013, Mr Grant approached the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal against the high court’s decision to keep the schools open.

The Constitutional Court turned down his application on the basis that the main review application still had to be heard.