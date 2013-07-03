National / Education

Ailing FET colleges to partner with companies

03 July 2013 - 19:16 PM Makwena Manamela
HIGHER Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appealed to employers to shape the Further Education and Training (FET) colleges’ curricula in a manner that responds to companies’ needs, at a dinner in Rosebank on Tuesday evening.

The dinner was organised by the National Business Initiative, to commit to the provision of workplace learning for FET graduates and lectures.

Ahead of the implementation of a plan to pump more funds to FET colleges’ coffers, the minister vowed to deal with ‘tenderpreneurs,’ who he said were chasing out some of the newly recruited chief financial officers in FET colleges nationwide.

