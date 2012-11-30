Court puts admissions in hands of school governing bodies

THE Supreme Court of Appeal ruled unanimously on Friday that the governing body of a public school, and not the provincial education authorities, had the authority to determine the number of children the school may admit as an incident of its admissions policy.

The court upheld an appeal by Rivonia Primary School and its governing body against a judgment by the South Gauteng High Court, which ruled that the South African Schools Act did not appropriate to a school governing body the unqualified power to determine a public school’s admissions policy.

The high court also ruled in December 2012 that the power to determine the maximum capacity of a public school in Gauteng vested in the Gauteng provincial education department and not in the school governing body; that the department had the power to intervene with the school governing body’s power to determine the admissions policy of a public school; and that the Gauteng education MEC was the ultimate arbiter on whether a learner should be admitted to a public school.

The school declined to admit a child to its Grade 1 class for the 2011 school year because she was 20th on the waiting list. Some weeks into the school year the head of the department instructed the principal to admit the child. Before the governing body could meet to consider the instruction, officials of the department arrived at the school and summarily deposited the child in a classroom.

"That high-handed conduct can only be deprecated," said Judge Azhar Cachalia, who also said it was also unlawful.

When the school went to the high court to complain about the MEC’s conduct, it did not seek to have the child removed from the school.

Judge Cachalia said on Friday that what had occurred in this case might have occurred at any public school that had a waiting list for the admission of learners, and there were many such schools.

The judge said although the school was located in an affluent, historically white suburb, where a little more than half the learners were white, none of that was relevant to this appeal.

"The issues before us concern the structure of governance of all public schools, wherever located, whatever their circumstances, and whatever the composition of their learners," Judge Cachalia said.

Judge Cachalia said section 5(5) of the act expressly provided that the admissions policy of a school was determined by its governing body.

"That must necessarily include the determination of its capacity, which is central to admission to the school and forward planning, and particularly the determination of its budget."

He said while governing bodies were charged with determining their admissions policies, including the capacity of the school, they did not have a free hand in doing so.

"The act specifies that a school’s admissions policy may not be unfairly discriminatory, may not require an admission test to be administered to a learner and may not refuse admission to a learner because the parent has not paid or is unable to pay the school fees."

Judge Cachalia said he found the approach of head of department Boy Ngobeni and the department’s officials in this case most disturbing.

"There was not one bit of evidence to suggest that the school has ever refused admission to a child — including this child, who happens to be black — on the grounds of race or has unfairly discriminated against any child on this basis."

He said the school’s refusal to admit the pupil in this case had nothing to do with her race or her background but solely the fact that her application was far down the waiting list.

"But instead of treating this matter as an ordinary dispute relating to the application of the school’s admissions policy, the department opprobriously invoked the ugly spectre of race to obfuscate its unlawful conduct."