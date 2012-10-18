Schools fail to teach essential skills, says Manuel

CAPE TOWN — Minister in the Presidency Trevor Manuel on Wednesday criticised the state of South Africa’s education system, saying most schools did not provide children with the skills they will need in adult life.

South Africa’s education system has hogged the headlines recently, mainly after the Limpopo textbook debacle. Even though the government has been spending liberally on education, South Africa was ranked at 133 out of 142 countries in terms of the "quality of its educational system" in the World Economic Forum’s 2011-12 World Competitiveness Report, released earlier this year.

In the 2012 South African Child Gauge, launched on Wednesday, Mr Manuel, who was also the guest speaker at the launch, said that "the poor quality of education that our children receive has been a focal issue for many years now".

"Despite high rates of attendance, the latest results from the 2011 annual national assessment shows that the average grade 3 learner scored 35% in literacy and 28% in numeracy," he said. "The painful fact is that most schools do not provide children with the skills they will need in adult life."

Mr Manuel said in order to improve education standards, the National Development Plan proposed that all children should have access to two years of quality early childhood education before starting formal schooling.

The Child Gauge, a report published annually by the Children’s Institute and the University of Cape Town (UCT), paints a bleak picture of the state of child welfare in South Africa. The 2012 report found, among other issues, that rising income inequality has serious consequences for children. Only a third (33.4%) of children in South Africa live with both their mother and father, and 60% of South African children are considered to be poor.

The report says children living in rural areas, especially in the former homelands and in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, remain the most "deprived". It highlights the need to improve social assistance, early childhood development, education and healthcare, to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and reduce inequality.

The child support grant, which now reaches more than 11-million children, is seen as increasing children’s access to education and better nutrition. However according to Ingrid Woolard, a research associate at UCT’s Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, the child support grant is not reaching many children before their first birthday — when nutritional support is most critical — because of difficulties in accessing birth certificates and identity documents.

Nearly 16-million South Africans receive social grants and the number is expected to rise to 16.8-million in 2014-15. In his budget speech early this year, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan announced an increase in the child support grant to R280 a month from R270.

Democratic Alliance social development spokesman Mike Waters said on Wednesday that the Child Gauge presented "only a slice of the reality faced by children in South Africa, but it is clear that children are uniquely vulnerable".

"Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini must start recognising that children are not served by policies that are rendered useless because they misdiagnose the structural causes of the problems faced by children and for which there are not sufficient human resources to ensure effective implementation. It is time to end the rhetoric and provide realistic proposals to end this war against our children," Mr Waters said.