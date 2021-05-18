Ebrahim Patel warns against dependence on imports, especially in light of pandemic
The minister wants to boost the localisation of manufacturing and local ownership of factories
18 May 2021 - 14:48
Minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel has warned that the country’s dependence on imports is stifling economic prosperity.
Delivering his department’s budget vote in parliament on Tuesday, Patel said this reliance has the potential to reach crisis levels as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic...
