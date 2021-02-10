National Domestic and farm workers get double-digit pay rises from March 1 While the national minimum wage increase is about 4.5%, some sectors are getting more than three times that, sparking opposition from employers BL PREMIUM

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has hiked farm and domestic workers’ wages by double-digit figures despite protestations from the business sector that the increases will lead to a jobs bloodbath.

Nxesi announced this week that he has increased the national minimum wage (NMW) by about 4.5%, the mid-point of the Reserve Bank’s inflation target...