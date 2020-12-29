National Constitutional Court flays Jacob Zuma for non-attendance The commission into state capture made an impassioned appeal to SA’s highest court to force the former president to attend corruption hearings BL PREMIUM

In an unusual case before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, former president Jacob Zuma was labeled as recalcitrant, defiant of the law, contemptuous of the court and Zondo commission, and was doing all he could to avoid answering for his actions as leader of the country.

In the entire morning’s hearing of the Zondo commission’s case before the court to compel Zuma to attend its hearings and answer allegations of corruption and malfeasance leveled against him by more than 30 witnesses — there was not a word from the former president or his legal team...