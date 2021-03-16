National Bill will see more black asset managers in SA, says Masondo The deputy finance minister says the Cofi Bill seeks to make explicit the constitutional imperative for transformation BL PREMIUM

Transformation of the financial sector, and asset managers in particular, is a “constitutional imperative” and the government will bolster empowerment legislation to achieve a more equitable demographic balance, deputy finance David Masondo has said.

Masondo said on Tuesday that three proposals included in the draft Conduct of Financial Institutions (Cofi) Bill, which is expected to be tabled in parliament later in 2021, would address the slow pace of transformation in the sector. ..