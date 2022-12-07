News and Views

National

Cosatu won’t support Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election campaign

Cosatu says it has decided to remain neutral on issues of leadership, and focus on conference policy outcomes and ...

By Luyolo Mkentane
Opinion Editor's Choice

JUSTICE MALALA: RET is all bark but no bite

The Jacob Zuma-supporting faction vastly inflates its power in the political arena. Cyril Ramaphosa should seize this ...

Justice Malala
Columnist
Opinion Editor's Choice

DUMA GQUBULE: Shocking state of Ramaphosa’s SA is the real issue

No maybe as with Phala Phala, president has a case to answer for mismanagement of Eskom, economy and unemployment crisis

Duma Gqubule
Columnist
Politics

ANC scrutiny leaves Ramaphosa nowhere to hide in days ahead

The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday

By Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko
