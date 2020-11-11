National ANC calls for calm as Ace Magashule faces corruption charges The ANC’s Paul Mashatile says the ANC does take corruption seriously with the party fully co-operating with the law enforcement agencies BL PREMIUM

The ANC says it is worried about its electoral support in the wake of fraud and corruption charges to be brought against its secretary-general Ace Magashule, at a time when corruption has reached a crisis point in SA.

Magashule is set to hand himself over in Bloemfontein on Friday and appear in court on fraud and corruption charges in relation to the controversial R255m asbestos contract signed during his tenure as Free State premier.