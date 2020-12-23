The Gauteng government has called for Covid-19 compliance and “responsible behaviour” after reports of people ignoring health protocols.

This follows videos circulated on social media of large numbers of young people partying with no masks. At the weekend‚ scores of youngsters were seen drinking alcohol and dancing along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel.

Acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has condemned “such irresponsible behaviour”‚ saying it increases the risk of the spread of Covid-19.

Lesufi said law enforcement agencies will be out in full force during the festive season to ensure compliance with national disaster regulations. Joint operations including roadblocks‚ inspection of retail stores‚ restaurants and bars will continue throughout the province, he said.

“As we all take a break to spend time with our families during the festive season we are reminded that this year’s festive season is different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have to adapt to new ways of celebrating and bonding with families and friends.”

On Tuesday‚ transport minister Fikile Mbalula condemned “dastardly” acts by people who were caught on video gathering and partying on the side of roads with no regard for Covid-19 regulations.

“We are equally appalled by video clips of disgraceful behaviour by young people in what is referred to as a Dinho convoy along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel. They were partying‚ drinking and blocking the road in large numbers‚” he said.