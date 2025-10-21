SA warns of exclusion from trillion-dollar climate finance plan
Top negotiator Maesela Kekana warns that the Baku-to-Belém roadmap risks being finalised without input from developing countries
21 October 2025 - 05:00
SA and other developing countries could be sidelined from shaping the very global climate finance plan intended to support them.
With just three weeks to go before the COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, SA’s chief negotiator, Maesela Kekana, has warned that while the trillion-dollar Baku-to-Belém Roadmap is on the summit’s official agenda, no time has been allocated for actual negotiations...
