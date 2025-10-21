Ronald Lamola defends SA’s sovereignty in US trade talks
Negotiations on tariffs and Agoa make progress, but Pretoria resists attempts to link trade benefits to domestic policies, says minister
21 October 2025 - 16:54
International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says the government is unlikely to make concessions on domestic policies as part of ongoing trade discussion with the US.
“Sometimes it’s based on a misunderstanding of our domestic situation; sometimes it’s ideological,” he said on Tuesday, adding that trade negotiations were unpredictable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.